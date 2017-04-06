LeGarrette Blount: “Give me some money”

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 6, 2017, 10:16 AM EDT

LeGarrette Blount may be getting a little antsy about remaining a free agent, despite having a strong year for the Patriots last season.

Blount was at a Boston Celtics game last night and shared a hug with Patriots owner Robert Kraft, but he also wondered aloud why he isn’t getting the kind of contract offer he wants.

“See, tell them I still got it. Give me some money,” Blount said, via Chris Mannix of Yahoo Sports.

Several running backs are still waiting for some money this offseason. The running back market is soft, and if Blount is disappointed that an 18-touchdown season last year isn’t enough for him to get a big deal in free agency, it’s hard to blame him.