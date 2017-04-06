LeGarrette Blount: “Give me some money”

LeGarrette Blount may be getting a little antsy about remaining a free agent, despite having a strong year for the Patriots last season.
Blount was at a Boston Celtics game last night and shared a hug with Patriots owner Robert Kraft, but he also wondered aloud why he isn’t getting the kind of contract offer he wants.
“See, tell them I still got it. Give me some money,” Blount said, via Chris Mannix of Yahoo Sports.
Several running backs are still waiting for some money this offseason. The running back market is soft, and if Blount is disappointed that an 18-touchdown season last year isn’t enough for him to get a big deal in free agency, it’s hard to blame him.
lol
I would imagine if the market commanded it, he’d have what he was looking for by now.
Truth is, 30 years old is now a death knell for RBs.
Running Back the replacement position that kills your body. Use them/toss them. Doesn’t really seem fair but that’s the economics of the NFL. Sorry about that Mr. Blount.
Sorry, Mr. Blount (which is the perfect name for a stoner, btw), but with a draft deep in RB’s coming up and you being another year older and headed for a steep decline sooner rather than later, you’re going to have to accept a discounted paycheck with a few incentives… or retire.
3 teams you should consider Miami Seattle and Ny Giants
He’s right, he paid his dues big time and now its time to reward him, do the right thing BB. 🙂
#backtoback
He’s a decent back, not a must have. 18 TDs, most of which probably were from the goal line, set up by others on offense. Struggles in 3rd and short situations. HUGE fumble in the Super Bowl doesn’t help. I’d take him for the same money as last year, otherwise he’s certainly replaceable.
Belichick gets rid of guys 1 year too early than 1 year too late. It’s his MO. If Blount was willing to come back on a 1 year deal than I’m sure Belichick might do it. If Blount is looking for a 2 year deal than Belichick isn’t doing it because he probably thinks Blount only has 1 strong year left in his tank and isn’t willing to have a cap hit for cutting him before the 2nd year on the deal kicks in. If Blount resigns with Pats it will almost certainly be for 1 year only.
Supply and demand, battering ram RB’s that don’t catch the ball aren’t hard to come by.
“Gimme some money or Imma punch you da mouth”
The trouble is that Blount’s performance cannot be based solely on how many touchdowns he scored. He was given situations for many of those where the ball was near the goal line and he just had to push it from there.
There were many other times in other areas of the field where he did not gain yardage or even lost yardage.
The bottom line is that he a is a good back, but not a great one and his salary demands may be out of line with that reality in the current market.
I think the Patriot’s want him back, but at a price which is reasonable to them.
This is my go-to line when I’m looking for a job, “give me some money”
Blount force meets sharp pen, pen wins. Move on big boy, BB knows you’ve lost a step.
30th in yards per attempt. Disappears in big games vs good defenses. Not worth anything but the minimum.
Pats fans turn on a dime.
Well, he sucked in Pittsburgh, so he could be the beneficiary of the Patriots system.
It’s funny, when I was a kid RB was one of the premier positions and everyone knew the name of the feature back for each team. Larry Csonka, Franco Harris, Chuck Foreman, the list went on and on. Then Denver came along one year with running back by committee and the whole game changed. Rules favored more passing and now the position that every kid wants to play (behind QB) isn’t that valuable anymore. I hate to say it but AP, Blount and all the other backs looking for big money, you should have played QB, WR or DE.
31 yards rushing at 2.8 yards a carry with a fumble loss. Yeah, no thanks. He’s lucky the dumbass play calling from the Falcons bailed his ass out.
If he does not get paid someone may be getting sucker punched.
Smoke a Blount and relax
Loved what he contributed over the last few years, and love his personality. But he is frustrating to watch at times. Beastly in goal-line situations (hence his 18 scores last year) but has seemingly NO ability to find holes and make something from nothing — I lost count of all his runs for no gain last year.
I feel like I’m watching former Falcon Michael “Burner” Turner with LG at times — running dead-end into traffic the majority of the game.
I am surprised Seattle hasn’t had him in for a look.
5.0
4.4
4.3
3.9
His yards per carry the last 4 years. Notice the trend? So do smart front offices.
If he had made the first down on third down in the opening drive……he would be signed.
I don’t really mind the fumble.
I do mind the dam stutter step before he hits the line.
Don’t get me wrong
Try getting me right
Your face is okay
But your purse is too tight
I’m looking for pound notes, loose change, bad checks, anything
Gimme some money, gimme some money
Such is the plight of the modern day NFL power back. Leonard Fournette will be having the same conversation in six years.
caycue says:
Apr 6, 2017 10:27 AM
He’s a decent back, not a must have. 18 TDs, most of which probably were from the goal line, set up by others on offense. Struggles in 3rd and short situations…
——————–
That isn’t true of 2016 – he ran over 1161yds, and his splits for 3rd-&-short improved massively from 8att/1.9av in 2015 to 14att/3.8av in 2016 – compared to his overall 3.9av. He’s worth the money but with BB you play for rings not cash, and he prob wants a multi-year deal but is near the end of his career and will likely only get another 1yr, $1M-$1.2M from BB.
Pats fans turn on a dime.
———
100% false.
We’re just knowledgeable, objective, honest and know how BB maneuvers.
When he runs parallel to the LOS, he goes down easy every time. Legs are too long. Can’t be relied on for 3rd and short or 4th and short. Fumble in the SB. Time to move on.
possumsauce says:
Apr 6, 2017 10:49 AM
Don’t get me wrong
Try getting me right
Your face is okay
But your purse is too tight
I’m looking for pound notes, loose change, bad checks, anything
Gimme some money, gimme some money
————————————————————-
Just what every sports blog needs, poetry. But let’s be real, it sure beats the drivel we get from the trolls. Nicely done possum.
Another classic overhyped and overrated patriots player.
Any other system outside of belicheat’s and this player would be a replaceable bum.
Expendable.