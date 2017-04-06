Panthers have visited with Christian McCaffrey too

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 6, 2017, 1:39 PM EDT

The Panthers are serious about keeping Cam Newton from running as much next year, so they’re taking a serious look at all the running backs.

According to Jourdan Rodrigue of the Charlotte Observer, the Panthers had a visit last week with Stanford running back Christian McCaffrey.

They’re meeting with LSU’s Leonard Fournette next week and have reportedly already had Tenneseee’s Alvin Kamara in for a visit. It is thus reasonable to assume that Florida State’s Dalvin Cook will turn up on their dance card eventually.

McCaffrey would be more of a contrast back to Jonathan Stewart, as opposed to the like-for-like Fournette would present. He’s more of a weapon in the passing game and possible as a returner as well.

The Panthers also just hired his college position coach (Lance Taylor) as their wide receivers coach this offseason, giving them plenty of familiarity with McCaffrey’s work already.