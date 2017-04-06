Patriots no longer interested in trading for Richard Sherman

Posted by Mike Florio on April 6, 2017, 11:43 PM EDT

To the extent that the Seahawks are exploring the possibility of trading cornerback Richard Sherman and to the extent that the Patriots were interested, they no longer are.

Tom Curran of CSN New England reports that the Patriots won’t be doing a deal for Sherman.

The asking price, reportedly a high pick and maybe a player, likely has kept the Patriots from pursuing the opportunity. The fact that Sherman is under contract for two more years at salaries of $11.4 million in 2017 and $11 million in 2018 also may have been a factor, given that he potentially would want a new contract. The Patriots last month gave a market-value deal to cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

Regardless, the rich apparently won’t be getting even richer with the addition of one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL. At some point in the next few weeks, however, it’s possible that someone will be landing a seventh-year player who has performed at a very high level for most of his career.