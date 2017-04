Posted by Curtis Crabtree on April 6, 2017, 1:50 AM EDT

The Los Angeles Rams signed former Houston Texans linebacker Carlos Thompson on Wednesday.

Thompson went undrafted in 2015 and signed as a free agent with the Texans. He appeared in just two games that season and recorded two tackles.

He appeared in just two preseason games for Houston last year before being released during final cuts. He did not join another team for the remainder of last season.