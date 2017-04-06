Ravens re-signing WR Michael Campanaro

Posted by Michael Gehlken on April 6, 2017, 3:53 PM EDT

Michael Campanaro has shown in glimpses what he can do.

He’ll look to provide the Ravens an extended look in 2017.

Baltimore signed the wide receiver Thursday to a one-year contract worth up to $2 million. Campanaro was a restricted free agent on whom the Ravens placed a one-year original tender worth $1.79 million. This new deal is worth up to $2 million, featuring a $250,000 signing bonus and a $250,000 roster bonus, according to Jeff Zrebiec of the Baltimore Sun.

Campanaro, 26, offers depth behind Mike Wallace and Breshad Perriman.

The 5-foot-9 receiver has 12 career catches for 137 yards. He was active for only three games in 2016, logging three carries for 72 yards and five punt returns for 63. A calf injury prompted the Ravens to waive-injure him in September. He was re-signed to the practice squad in November and activated to the 53-man roster in December.

Healthy and under contract, he can vie for a larger role this year.