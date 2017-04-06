Ravens won’t hesitate to take a wide receiver in the first round

Posted by Josh Alper on April 6, 2017, 8:37 AM EDT

Among the players that have visited with the Ravens in the pre-draft process have been wide receivers Mike Williams and John Ross, which comes as little surprise given the way the offseason has played out thus far.

Steve Smith retired and Kamar Aiken left for the Colts as a free agent, leaving the team with little on the depth chart behind Mike Wallace and Brett Perriman. During a Wednesday press conference, assistant G.M. Eric DeCosta said he thought Williams and Ross were both worthy of a grade that put them in the mix for the 16th overall pick and put Corey Davis and JuJu Smith-Schuster as being somewhere in that range as well.

That may not mean the Ravens turn in a card with one of those names come April 27, but General Manager Ozzie Newsome said that having taken Perriman in the first round two years ago won’t preclude them from adding another one early this year.

“No, that would have [no bearing],” Newsome said. “If we feel like the best player at 16 is a wide receiver, and we feel like he’s going to come in and help Joe [Flacco] and help the other guys, we’ll turn that card in in a hurry.”

With needs in the secondary and a desire to add to their pass rushing options, the Ravens aren’t likely to be locked in to a receiver in the first round but picking one may wind up making the most sense.