Report: 49ers visited with Dalvin Cook

Posted by Josh Alper on April 6, 2017, 3:34 PM EDT

The 49ers probably aren’t going to take a running back with the second overall pick in the draft, but there are a lot of ways for things to play out later this month so it pays to do homework on a variety of players.

Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports that the team had Florida State running back Dalvin Cook in for a visit on Wednesday. Cook has also met with other teams, including the Eagles and Browns, during the pre-draft process.

Cook seems to have dropped below Christian McCaffrey in the list of backs behind Leonard Fournette in this year’s draft, which could put him in play for the 49ers at the top of the second round. Doing so would give Kyle Shanahan a good receiver out of the backfield to fit into his offensive plans and a complement to Carlos Hyde that could make it easier on whoever starts at quarterback for the Niners come the fall.