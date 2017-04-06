Report: Ravens bringing back Lardarius Webb

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 6, 2017, 10:35 AM EDT

The Ravens spent the offseason reshaping their secondary.

But they chose to bring back one of their old guys, albeit at a reduced rate.

According to Jason La Canfora of CBSSports.com, the Ravens are close to a deal to bring back veteran defensive back Lardarius Webb.

The cornerback-turned-safety was released in March, saving $5.5 million in cap space. And since they had already signed free agent Tony Jefferson (later adding cornerback Brandon Carr), it was justifiable at the time.

But Webb’s a trusted veteran they wanted to keep around, so letting him come back at a lower number gives them a solid backup to Jefferson and Eric Weddle, and someone who can still work as a slot corner.