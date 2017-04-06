Report: Seahawks looking for player and a high pick for Richard Sherman

It’s not enough for the Seahawks to simply let the world know — in terms more blunt than we’re accustomed to — that Richard Sherman is available.
They also have to make it clear what they’re expecting in return if they want to see this swap meet through to fruition. So now comes word from the other corner of the country of what they want in exchange for their star cornerback.
According to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, an NFL source said the Seahawks are asking for “a very good player plus a high draft pick.”
It would probably help if that very good player was on a contract smaller than Sherman’s because that’s one of the reasons they’re at least considering moving a top-shelf player. But the chance to get a price-controlled asset back in exchange is key, as their roster has grown top-heavy in recent years (which is an unfortunate side effect of being good at football and then having to pay good football players, that invoice eventually comes due).
Sherman also has some degree of say in this, or at least the ability to influence a potential deal. If he’s not going to re-do his contract (and why would he?) and there are certain places he just won’t go, it naturally limits Seattle’s options. He’s already said he understands it’s just business, and that he doesn’t expect anything to happen.
But, if you’re going to do this dance, you might as well start high, to give yourself room to negotiate. Word’s now out on the price, and operators in Seattle are standing by.
Patriots could offer harmon + the 11th for sherman and the hawks 1st rounder, and then deal butler for another pick.
Come on Cleveland….Joe Thomas and #33. You know you wanna dance
The draft is very deep in good secondary players, very shallow at the top for good OL. I could see Dallas sending an OL and a first round pick for Sherman, assuming they could fit him under their cap. Of course, they probably can’t, or else they’d have held on to some of their backfield.
If I’m giving up a starter with a high salary for a better, but aging starter, I’m certainly not also giving up a high pick.
Marshawn and Sherman for the raiders 1st round pick and Sean smith
Seattle seems to have lost a ton of leverage on this deal. No team is giving up a good player AND a high pick for an aging CB with a bit of an attitude problem.
Would be interesting if the Pats swung a deal for Sherman. Especially if they also pulled the trigger on a Garoppolo deal with the Browns. It would give them at least 2 years with an absolutely stacked lineup.
That would be going all in.
Cleveland,
Collins and pick 33
Since you are drafting Garrett anyways.
For
Sherman and a third round pick
Can someone fill me in on how the Pats are a viable trade partner? They don’t have a first or second round pick in this year’s draft and I think the Hawks would want better than the 32nd pick in the 2018 draft..
Name 10 better CBs in the NFL then Richard? I’ll wait, you clowns love to talk BS on here for likes!!!
Sherman has about a 14 million cap hit in 2017. If they trade him for two decent draft picks rather than another player, they would more than likely have enough to keep Marshawn. Albeit Marshawn sounds committed to going to Oakland and might not be willing to play another season in Seattle. Just a thought.
So the Seahawks are trying to be on the other side of the Percy Harvin and Jimmy Graham deals. Which they should have never made. Hopefully they learned from those trades.
I hope you guys harping about Lynch are paying attention. If they move Sherm’s contract, they have more than enough room to deal with Lynch un-retiring to force a trade. I don’t think either is likely, but the sheep here now need to consider a new possibility when they bleat.
LT Cyrus Kouandjio who is starter material and only has a 2017 (1.5M) cap number & Buffalo’s 2nd round pick #44
For Richard Sherman who’s cap number is 2017(11.4M) 2018(11m) & Seattle’s 3rd round pick #106
Seattle needs to lower their cap and needs a Tackle…
Buffalo needs a CB…
Get it done!
Reminds me when the big bad Patriots snagged Asante Samuel. Hope history repeats itself and we shut up that fan base for a third time. Dee-lish!
I’d give up our 3rd rounder (#92 overall), especially if we can get Peppers in the 1st…. that’s an instant upgrade to our secondary…. I for one, have ZERO problems with his on field production or in locker room…
ship him to DAWG POUND For Joe Thomas
There’s a reason the ransom is so high for Sherman. Carroll thinks very highly of him and wants production on the field. Yes they’re shopping him around because of his attitude recently. The hawks know how to handle him and if some team wants him bad enough now they don’t have to waste time and they can pursue him or not. Otherwise he’s staying a Seahawk and that is what they are counting on.
The Seahawks would be all over that Joe Thomas & the #33 pick in a heart beat, I would think.
The Browns should not offer that and I would think Sherman would retire before agreeing to that.
Steelers Martavis Bryant and 3rd round pick for Sherman!
Malcolm Butler and a 2018 2nd
Marshawn and Sherman for the raiders 1st round pick and Sean smith.
1) I wouldn’t doubt it that the Raiders make a run at this.
2) As a Chiefs fan I knew Sean Smith wasn’t going to work out elsewhere as good as he did those last two seasons in KC. He was just zoned in to that D style that D.C. Bob Sutton had dialed up and his teammates were all working perfectly together. The Chiefs just didn’t have the $ to keep him or to match him up another 2-3 years with Peters would have been ideal.
There is a very unique way to use Sean and his skills. You almost have to build around it and it worked perfect the Chiefs system and other skill players on D did that.
Teams can deal with attitude. They do it all the time. They are shopping him because he’s begun to show diminished skills, and you always move a player early to maximize value.