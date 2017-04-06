Richard Sherman on Seahawks trade talk: “There is no bad blood”

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 6, 2017, 8:40 AM EDT

Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman understands he’s on the trade block. And he’s also old enough to understand it’s part of the circle of NFL life.

Sherman told Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com that he’s aware of the talks General Manager John Schneider alluded to yesterday, but that he doesn’t necessarily anticipate a deal.

“Very little chance it happens, but both sides are listening,” Sherman said. “I honestly don’t have much more to say about it than what I’ve already said. We have a great relationship, . . . There is a lot of love and respect. There is no bad blood.”

And while it’s easy to see this as the Seahawks sending him a message, Sherman said that’s not how he’s hearing it.

“Not at all. I’m not in the least bit concerned about that,” he said.

If he’s not, perhaps he should be.

The fact they’d be willing (if not eager) to move such a big piece of their defense and their culture is your annual reminder that no one in the NFL is untouchable. And with a defense that is getting older and more expensive, getting something to take Sherman off the books would give them the kind of flexibility to retool for the future.