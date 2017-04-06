Steelers re-sign OL Chris Hubbard

Posted by Michael Gehlken on April 6, 2017, 7:54 PM EDT

An offensive lineman who can play center, guard and tackle tends to have value as an NFL backup.

On Friday, Chris Hubbard cashed in on his.

The versatile Steelers blocker signed his one-year, $1.797 million tender as a restricted free agent. His contract is for the original-round tender amount. Things get interesting from a financial standpoint now, as he has the chance in 2017 to elevate his worth so he can cash in as an unrestricted free agent next year.

Hubbard saw the most playing time of his career in 2016.

He took 325 offensive snaps while appearing across the line. He started at right tackle in Weeks 4, 5 and 6.