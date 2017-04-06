Things between Tony Romo and Jason Garrett still chilly

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 6, 2017, 6:35 AM EDT

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and quarterback Tony Romo can’t say enough good things about each other.

But when the topic turns to Cowboys coach Jason Garrett, well, let’s just say he and Romo probably aren’t hanging out at any basketball games anytime soon.

Via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, it has become clear that the tension between Romo and Garrett (shown here in happier times) is real.

During an interview on 105.3 The Fan, Romo had little to say about Garrett. They haven’t spoken since the end of the regular season, fueling the notion that Romo felt sold out when he wasn’t given a chance to compete for his old job last year once he was healthy, with the Cowboys sticking with rookie Dak Prescott.

But Romo was effusive in his praise of Jones for standing by him.

“He’s been great,” Romo said of the owner. “He’s been there for me through my entire time. There wasn’t anybody who stood up for me more last year. That meant as much as anything just the fact that he loved me and wanted good things for me. Things happen and that’s what happens in life. But you remember the people that help you along the way and appreciate you and love on you and give you grace and try and do the things that you’d hopefully want to do for others. He exemplifies that stuff.

“I really wish people would get a chance to see his heart and the way he just loves this football team, loves his family and just loves the people that have done right by him. There’s not a more loyal guy that you’ll ever meet. He’s always been that way and he’s always going to be that way.”

But the fact he had nothing to say about Garrett, who had worked with him every day since 2007 and was a frequent offseason travel partner, should tell you everything you need to know.