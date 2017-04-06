Thursday morning one-liners

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 6, 2017, 7:10 AM EDT

Even if Bills G.M. Doug Whaley hangs around, things are changing in their football operation.

The Dolphins can make a case for drafting a G high.

Patriots CB Malcolm Butler is “not over” the team’s other moves at the position this offseason.

Other trades could limit the Jets’ ability to move DE Sheldon Richardson.

The Ravens discuss the process of draft preparation as “daunting.”

How the Bengals rebuild their OL will be a huge factor if they’re going to turn things around this year.

What if the Browns don’t take a QB in the first round?

The Steelers are bringing in pass-rushers for pre-draft visits.

The Texans are working out UCLA LB Deon Hollins.

The Colts have other needs besides OL.

Some think the Jaguars are the floor for Alabama DT Jonathan Allen.

The Titans could use upgrades at WR and CB with their first-rounders.

The Broncos still need to add another QB.

The force is strong with Chiefs WR Chris Conley.

Seeing Tony Romo head to TV could be an omen for Chargers QB Philip Rivers.

Raiders coach Jack Del Rio’s hoping for a fair shake from the leauge’s schedule-makers.

The Cowboys were well-represented at Baylor’s pro day.

The Giants are hoping to have back-to-back West Coast games so they can stay.

What the influx of free agents means for the incumbent Eagles WRs.

Would beefing up the run game benefit Washington considering the uncertain future of QB Kirk Cousins?

Recent issues could cause the Bears to approach things more carefully in the draft.

Pundits see the Lions going DE at No. 21.

Former Packers RB Eddie Lacy is going full Bud Grant on his way out of town.

The Vikings have used picks there, but their WR position is still in flux.

The Falcons were taking a close look at OL talent in Utah.

Leonard Fournette isn’t the only LSU player the Panthers are checking out.

The Saints aren’t offering updates on their pursuit of Malcolm Butler.

The Buccaneers want to continue practicing with the Jaguars.

The Cardinals are holding firm on their OL, for now.

Having Richard Sherman available complicates things for the Rams and CB Trumaine Johnson.

The 49ers are meeting with Florida State RB Dalvin Cook.

The Seahawks and Raiders have a good relationship, which could make the Marshawn Lynch thing easier.