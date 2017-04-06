 Skip to content

Tim Tebow homers in first minor-league at-bat

Posted by Michael Gehlken on April 6, 2017, 8:09 PM EDT
Tim Tebow stood at second base, seemingly unaware what he’d just done.

Go ahead, he was told. Round the bases.

What a start.

The former Heisman Award-winning quarterback made his minor-league debut Thursday evening. And on his first plate appearance, he went yard, Tebow taking a pitch from Domenic Mazza — forever an answer to a trivia question — into opposite left-center field.

His two-run homer came with two outs in the second.

Is there video? Of course there is video.

Tebow is playing for the Columbia Fireflies, a Class-A affiliate of the New York Mets. He was hitting seventh and playing left field in Thursday’s lineup against the Augusta GreenJackets. His homer received a standing ovation from the South Carolina home crowd.

