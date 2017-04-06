Tim Tebow homers in first minor-league at-bat

Tim Tebow stood at second base, seemingly unaware what he’d just done.
Go ahead, he was told. Round the bases.
What a start.
The former Heisman Award-winning quarterback made his minor-league debut Thursday evening. And on his first plate appearance, he went yard, Tebow taking a pitch from Domenic Mazza — forever an answer to a trivia question — into opposite left-center field.
His two-run homer came with two outs in the second.
Is there video? Of course there is video.
Tebow is playing for the Columbia Fireflies, a Class-A affiliate of the New York Mets. He was hitting seventh and playing left field in Thursday’s lineup against the Augusta GreenJackets. His homer received a standing ovation from the South Carolina home crowd.