Trevone Boykin arrested for second time in 11 days

Posted by Michael Gehlken on April 6, 2017, 8:58 PM EDT

Trevone Boykin was arrested Thursday for the second time in 11 days, this development not related to a new incident but part of the fallout from the initial one.

According to TMZ, the Seahawks quarterback was booked for a possible parole violation. He was arrested on March 27 under suspicion of public intoxication and marijuana possession after a vehicle in which he was a passenger backed into a group of people.

Boykin reportedly was on probation at the time of last month’s arrest.

His probation stemmed from a guilty plea to a 2015 misdemeanor for resisting arrest.

To date, the Seahawks have maintained public support for Boykin, although coach Pete Carroll used such caveats as “early indications” and “we’ll see what happens” in respect to the situation possibly developing. Now that it has developed, it’s unclear how, if at all, the franchise’s backing of the 23-year-old will be affected.

According to TMZ, Boykin was released on $2,500 bond, awaits a May 3 arraignment and faces up to one year in jail and a $4,000 fine.