Vols running back Alvin Kamara visits Vikings, Panthers

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 6, 2017, 7:53 AM EDT

Perhaps you’ve heard, the Vikings made a move at running back this offseason.

They took a look at a possible replacement yesterday, bringing Tennessee’s Alvin Kamara in for a visit, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Kamara has also been checked out by the Panthers, and could surprise people come draft day. While the conventional wisdom is that Leonard Fournette, Dalvin Cook and Christian McCaffrey are the top three backs, some think Kamara could sneak into that group in the first round.

While he doesn’t have the same kind of rushing stat lines as those three, he has the kind of receiving ability to make him a three-down back. He only had 284 touches in two years at Tennessee, but scored 23 touchdowns and averaged 6.2 yards per carry. He only had 103 rush attempts last year, but 19 of those runs gained 10 yards or more.

The Vikings, of course, are looking for help there after letting Adrian Peterson go this offseason, and the former MVP still hasn’t found a new home.