49ers cornerback Tramaine Brock arrested

April 7, 2017

The 49ers have a new coach and front office, but some of the same old problems.

According to NBC Bay Area, 49ers cornerback Tramaine Brock has been arrested in Santa Clara in connection to a domestic incident.

Jail records show that he’s still in custody at the moment, though there are no other details at the moment.

Via Mike Rosenberg of the Seattle Times, who researches these things, that leaves the 49ers and the Seahawks as the only two teams in the league to have at least one player arrested each year since 2012.