49ers release Tramaine Brock

Posted by Josh Alper on April 7, 2017, 5:57 PM EDT

Cornerback Tramaine Brock was a member of the 49ers organization when he was arrested in connection to a domestic incident in Santa Clara on Thursday.

He’s not a member of the organization any more. The 49ers announced on Friday that they have released Brock.

Brock was arrested for felony domestic violence after officers responded to a call on Thursday night and found Brock’s girlfriend with marks around her neck. NBC Bay Area reported bail was set at $50,000 and Brock was freed after posting it on Friday.

Brock is now a free agent, but his legal issues make a quick return to work in the NFL an unlikely turn of events.