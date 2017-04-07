49ers sign linebacker Jayson DiManche

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 7, 2017, 1:15 PM EDT

The 49ers aren’t going to be able to fix things all at once. So not every addition is going to be a dramatic one.

The team announced they had signed journeyman linebacker Jayson DiManche to a one-year contract.

DiManche last appeared with the Lions, but was cut before the start of the 2016 season. Most of his actual football was played with the Bengals, where he made the team as an undrafted free agent from Southern Illinois in 2013 and played two years.

After the Bengals cut him, he also spent time with the Chiefs and Browns and back to the Bengals practice squad.