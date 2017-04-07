A year after devastating workout injury, Bradley Sylve signs with Bills

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 7, 2017, 4:22 PM EDT

Several prospective NFL players have seen their draft stock drop after injuries at pre-draft workouts, but few players suffered more than former Alabama cornerback Bradley Sylve, who suffered a torn Achilles tendon while doing what was supposed to be an easy workout the day before Alabama’s Pro Day last year.

Sylve’s injury was so severe that he wasn’t drafted, needed a full year off and didn’t play at all in 2016. But he has finally made it to the NFL, signing with the Bills today.

The injury took place at Alabama’s facility and was during a simple backpedaling drill, just designed to keep his body loose the day before Pro Day. Alabama’s medical staff immediately diagnosed the torn Achilles.

“All I remember doing is — when they told me that — I just put my head down and started crying,” Sylve said last year. “I cried the whole day and the whole night.”

Sylve has worked hard for the last year and was able to participate in this year’s Alabama Pro Day, where he reportedly ran the 40-yard dash in about 4.43 seconds. Now he’ll get a chance to show what he can do in Buffalo, a year after he was deprived of that opportunity.