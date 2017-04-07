After criticizing CBS, Chris Simms apologizes for “misunderstanding”

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 7, 2017, 6:11 PM EDT

Former NFL quarterback Chris Simms criticized CBS on his podcast after the network demoted his father, Phil Simms, in favor of Tony Romo. But Simms now says he didn’t have all the facts when he leveled that criticism.

Specifically, Chris Simms said, “I had to tell my dad first, before CBS or anybody. . . . I mean, that’s just not what you do to a good, hard-working employee for 20 years.”

But this afternoon, Chris Simms took to Twitter and said that he didn’t realize CBS actually had reached out to his father’s agent to explain the situation.

“I would like to set the record straight that I was not aware that [CBS Sports Chairman] Sean McManus had called my father’s agent, Steve Rosner, the day before the news broke to let him know that CBS was pursuing Tony Romo for the role of the lead color analyst for their NFL coverage,” Chris Simms wrote on Twitter. “I’d like to apologize to CBS for this misunderstanding.”

That explanation is odd, however, because Chris Simms suggested that he was the one who informed his father that he was out in favor of Romo. If Phil Simms’ agent was given an advance heads-up, why was Chris under the impression that Phil found out only when Chris told him?

In apologizing to CBS, Chris Simms may be thinking of his own career: The younger Simms has also called some games on CBS, and he probably doesn’t want to burn any bridges there. Even if neither Simms is happy with the network right now.