Ben Roethlisberger will play in 2017

Posted by Josh Alper on April 7, 2017, 2:46 PM EDT

When it came to levels of suspense, Ben Roethlisberger’s musings about a possible retirement after the end of the 2016 season came in around the same spot as Daniel LaRusso’s eventual return to the mat for the finals of the All-Valley 18-and-under karate tournament.

Hitchcockian or not, though, Roethlisberger never made it official that he’d be returning to the Steelers after amending his first statement in March to say that he was leaning toward a return. Until Friday, that is.

Informed the team I am looking forward to my 14th season. Steeler Nation will get my absolute best! — Ben. — BigBen7.com (@_BigBen7) April 7, 2017

So there you have it. As you, the Steelers, the teams playing the Steelers, NFL fans, NFL media and anyone else who has ever heard of Roethlisberger surely assumed, the quarterback will be back under center in Pittsburgh this fall. Brett Favre hasn’t commented, but he’s likely unimpressed with how this all played out.