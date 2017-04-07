Bills sign Arena League vet Jake Metz

Posted by Josh Alper on April 7, 2017, 2:07 PM EDT

The Bills have made an addition to their defensive line after doing some overseas scouting.

Agent Jerrold Colton announced that his client Jake Metz has signed with Buffalo.

Metz spent a brief spell with the Eagles last summer, but has been playing arena football since going undrafted out of Shippensburg in 2014. Metz likely caught the Eagles’ eye while playing for the Philadelphia Soul in the Arena Football League and helping them to a title last year while also being selected to the All-Arena first-team.

Metz then moved on to play for the Qingdao Clipper of the China Arena Football League. They lost to Beijing by one point in the China Bowl last November, robbing Metz of the chance to become a champion in two different countries.