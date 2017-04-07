Bills take a look at free agent quarterback T.J. Yates

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 7, 2017, 4:26 PM EDT

It’s reasonable to wonder if the Bills will be in the market for a quarterback in the 2017 NFL Draft, considering there was some equivocation (and eventually a pay cut) for Tyrod Taylor.

But they’re looking for some depth before then, apparently.

The Bills announced that free agent quarterback T.J. Yates was in town for a visit today.

Yates finished last season with the Dolphins as an emergency fill-in following Ryan Tannehill’s injury.

Other than one game with the Falcons, all his experience has been with the Texans. The first three years in Houston, his offensive coordinator was new Bills offensive coordinator Rick Dennison.

They didn’t announce a signing, but it’s at least a sign they’re interested in someone other than Cardale Jones on the depth chart.