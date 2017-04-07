Dalvin Cook visiting Bengals

Posted by Josh Alper on April 7, 2017, 7:42 AM EDT

The Bengals had Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon in for a visit last month and that’s not the only player they are looking at as a potential addition to the backfield.

Katherine Terrell of ESPN reported on Thursday night that Florida State’s Dalvin Cook was in Cincinnati to meet with the Bengals. Joe Reedy of the Associated Press reported earlier in the day that Cook was expected to visit with the team.

Cook also met with the 49ers this week and has been making the rounds as one of the top running back prospects in this year’s draft class. His ranking in that group may have taken a hit at the combine, although he was at the combine as his off-field issues over the course of his college career didn’t lead to the same kind of shunning that Mixon received from the league.

The Bengals have Jeremy Hill and Giovani Bernard on the roster at running back, although Bernard is recovering from a torn ACL and Hill has failed to hit four yards a carry in either of the last two seasons.