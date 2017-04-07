Eli Manning excited to have big target in Brandon Marshall

Posted by Josh Alper on April 7, 2017, 9:57 AM EDT

When the Giants won their first Super Bowl with Eli Manning at quarterback, the game-winning touchdown came on a pass to Plaxico Burress.

Burress’ size made him a popular target for Manning from the day he joined the team in 2015 right through the point when he shot himself in the leg to end his time on the Giants’ active roster. The team hasn’t had a receiver with that kind of size in recent years, but they hope they remedied that by signing Brandon Marshall earlier this year and the move has Manning looking forward to having that kind of target at his disposal.

“I was excited when we made that acquisition,” Manning said, via the New York Post. “He’s obviously a big target and smart, asks a lot of questions, he’s going to pick up the offense quickly. … I think Plaxico was kind of the last one similar to that size. They can be open when they’re not really open. You don’t want to get into a habit, it’s not a jump-ball but you can throw him open. He’s been in lots of offenses and he gets open a lot of different ways, very disciplined in his route-running and understanding concepts. I think he’ll be good for that receiver room and in our locker room, having that veteran presence.”

Manning and Marshall began building chemistry during workouts at Duke University this week and the hope is that the veteran’s presence adds a new wrinkle to a passing game that has been overly dependent on Odell Beckham at times in recent years.