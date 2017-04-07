Eli Manning says he’d be fine with Giants drafting a quarterback

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 7, 2017, 6:03 AM EDT

If the Giants draft a quarterback in three weeks, Eli Manning will have no problem with it.

The 36-year-old Manning said he wouldn’t feel bothered by it if the Giants decide that it’s time to groom a young successor.

“Whoever they need to draft that’s going to help out the team, whether it’s this year or going forward, I’m fine,’’ Manning said, via the New York Post. “We drafted a quarterback four years ago, Ryan Nassib, I know that’s part of it, quarterbacks are going to get drafted. I got my job to do, I’m going to go out there and do it. Ownership and management have their job, to draft the best players and looking forward to the future, I understand that’s part of it.”

The Giants’ use of a fourth-round pick on Nassib in 2013 turned out to be unnecessary, as Manning hasn’t missed a game since then. Nassib played out his contract with the Giants and is now a free agent.

The Giants currently have Manning, Geno Smith, Josh Johnson and Keith Wenning on the quarterback depth chart, and quarterback wouldn’t appear to be a need. If the Giants have a quarterback they like, however, Manning will welcome him.