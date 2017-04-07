Ishmael Zamora visited with Raiders this week

Posted by Josh Alper on April 7, 2017, 12:38 PM EDT

Baylor wide receiver Ishmael Zamora was cited by police, sentenced to 40 hours of community service and given a three-game suspension by the school last year after video surfaced of him abusing a dog.

Zamora was also barred from the Scouting Combine by the NFL as a result of the incident, which means he will have to make the most of pre-draft visits with the team in order to find his way into the league. Zamora had one of those visits with the Raiders this week and Charean Williams of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that he also has visits scheduled with the Bengals and Chargers.

Zamora is a big receiver at 6’4″ and 215 pounds and caught 63 passes for 809 yards and eight touchdowns last season. We’ll see whether those numbers mitigate the off-field trouble for a team later this month.

In addition to Zamora, Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com reports that the Raiders also met with North Carolina wide receiver Mack Hollins this week. Hollins is also 6’4″, but his question mark comes as a result of a collarbone injury that limited him to seven games last season.