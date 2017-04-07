Jets sign CB John Ojo out of the CFL

Posted by Josh Alper on April 7, 2017, 4:40 PM EDT

The Jets added their second cornerback since the start of free agency on Friday, but this one didn’t come from another NFL team.

The team announced that they have signed John Ojo to their 90-man roster. Ojo most recently played for the Edmonton Eskimos of the Canadian Football League.

Ojo tried out for the Seahawks after going undrafted out of Florida A&M in 2014, but wound up heading even further north when he failed to secure a contract in Seattle. He has spent the last three years with the Eskimos, but is coming off an Achilles injury that kept him from playing in 2016.

In 2015, Ojo had 41 tackles and five interceptions while helping Edmonton take home the Grey Cup.