Kapri Bibbs, Bennie Fowler sign tenders with Broncos

Posted by Josh Alper on April 7, 2017, 7:51 AM EDT

The Broncos set themselves up to hold onto running back Kapri Bibbs and wide receiver Bennie Fowler by tendering them as exclusive rights free agents and both players will indeed be back in Denver.

The Denver Post reports that both players have signed their tenders. Center Matt Paradis, wide receiver Jordan Taylor and long snapper Casey Kreiter did the same earlier in the week, leaving center James Ferentz and linebackers Zaire Anderson and Shaq Barrett as the only remaining holdouts.

Bibbs carried the ball 29 times for 129 yards and caught two passes for 75 yards, including a 69-yard touchdown. A healthy return for running back C.J. Anderson would likely cut down on his chances to contribute on offense, although when Anderson will be healthy remains up in the air after Broncos coach Vance Joseph said last week that he may not be ready for offseason work after last year’s knee surgery.

Fowler had 11 catches for 145 yards and two touchdowns last year and will join the likes of Taylor and Cody Latimer in competition for playing time behind Emmanuel Sanders and Demaryius Thomas.