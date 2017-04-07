LeGarrette Blount has “offer on the table” from Patriots

Posted by Michael Gehlken on April 7, 2017, 10:22 PM EDT

LeGarrette Blount wanted a team to “give me some money.”

It appears the Patriots, at least to some degree, are willing.

New England is known for not overly investing at running back, routinely allowing even its most productive veterans to walk via free agency. Blount currently has an “offer on the table” from the Patriots, Mike Giardi of CSN New England reported Friday. That he’s yet to accept it may indicate the deal’s numbers and/or structure do not meet his expectation.

The Patriots hosted Adrian Peterson for a visit on Monday.

Blount at the right price seems the preferred option. The 30-year-old set career highs in 2016 with 299 carries for 1,161 yards and 18 touchdowns. He plays the wrong position at the wrong age to be compensated in respect to that production. His limitations in the passing game and an April draft class considered to be deep also curtail his value.

New England isn’t exactly scrounging for bodies, either. It signed Rex Burkhead last month to accompany Dion Lewis, James White, DJ Foster, Brandon Bolden and James Develin.

Blount led the Patriots in rushing the past two seasons.

No player has done so in New England for three straight years since Corey Dillon from 2004 to 2006.