Malik Hooker, Charles Harris among Jets visitors

Posted by Josh Alper on April 7, 2017, 11:21 AM EDT

The Jets have enough holes on their roster heading into the draft that they could go a variety of ways when it is their turn to pick in the first round.

Their schedule of visits and workouts leading up to the draft has reflected that as they’ve spent time with quarterbacks, cornerbacks and offensive linemen among others. You can add Ohio State safety Malik Hooker and Missouri edge rusher Charles Harris to that list.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Hooker and Harris spent time with the Jets as the week came to an end. Hooker has been making the rounds with many of the teams picking at the top of the first round, which could leave him off the board by the time the Jets are up with the sixth pick.

Harris is generally projected to go a bit later in the proceedings, which could put him on the Jets’ radar if they trade down in order to increase the picks they can use to address as many of those needs as possible.