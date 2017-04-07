Mara: Giants don’t think Owa Odighizuwa is retiring after odd tweets

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 7, 2017, 8:28 AM EDT

The Giants were as puzzled as many people by the recent stream of consciousness tweets from defensive end Owa Odighizuwa, which seemed to suggest he was stepping away from football.

But Giants owner John Mara said last night he does not believe the former third-rounder is retiring.

“I don’t think so,” Mara said, via James Kratch of NJ.com. “I spoke to him, but I’d rather not comment on that.

“He’s still on the team, yes, but I’d rather not comment on it.”

Odighizuwa tweeted out earlier this week that he needed time “to get away from the game,” but followed up the next day saying he was “grateful to be a part of BIG BLUE.”

The 2015 third-rounder, who has battled injuries and is still waiting for his first NFL sack, hasn’t tweeted anything in the last two days. His agent hasn’t responded to requests for clarification, and the team hasn’t commented any further.

If Odighizuwa needs time, he’s got two weeks before the Giants start their offseason program, and mandatory attendance doesn’t kick in until minicamp in mid-June.