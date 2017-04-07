Marcus Cromartie one of eight Bills signings

Posted by Michael Gehlken on April 7, 2017, 4:50 PM EDT

A Friday visit to Bills headquarters went as hoped for Marcus Cromartie.

He’s not the only one who can now make himself comfortable there.

The ex-49ers cornerback signed with Buffalo via a one-year contract, a source said. He is one of eight players the Bills announced Friday afternoon as having signed, sharing company with tackle Cameron Jefferson, linebacker Jacob Lindsey, defensive end Jake Metz, offensive lineman Jordan Mudge, cornerback Bradley Sylve, linebacker Junior Sylvestre and linebacker Eddie Yarbrough.

Cromartie entered the league in 2013 as an undrafted rookie with the Chargers.

All his regular-season action has come during the past three years for the 49ers. He started one of 21 games and finished with 18 tackles, three passes defensed and a fumble recovery. His contributions predominantly came on special teams. He’ll look to compete for a larger defensive role, following the lead of cousins Antonio Cromartie and Dominique-Rodgers Cromartie.

Sylve’s signing continues a comeback story.

In 2016, his path to the NFL was derailed when he tore his Achilles’ tendon at Alabama’s pro day. Sylve is back on track now.