NFL Network cut short Brian Baldinger’s suspension

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 7, 2017, 5:50 PM EDT

In November, NFL Network suspended commentator Brian Baldinger for six months after he said the Eagles should put a bounty on Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott. Less than six months later, Baldinger is back.

PFT has confirmed that NFL Network reduced Baldinger’s suspension, and Baldinger was on the air today.

There’s been no official announcement from NFL Network of Baldinger’s suspension being reduced, and no explanation of any extenuating circumstances that might have been considered in lessening Baldinger’s punishment. Baldinger said what he said, and that hasn’t changed since his suspension was handed down.

But Baldinger complained at the time that the punishment didn’t fit the crime, and apparently on reflection the NFL agrees with him. Baldinger is now back on the air, and his suspension, though lengthy, ended up lasting closer to four months than six months.