Rams sign Nickell Robey-Coleman

Posted by Josh Alper on April 7, 2017, 3:05 PM EDT

The Rams have added another cornerback to the roster ahead of the start of their offseason program.

That program gets underway on April 10 and Nickell Robey-Coleman will be one of the players invited to take part in the voluntary work. The Rams announced on Friday that they have signed the former Bills cornerback to their 90-man roster.

Robey-Coleman was released by the Bills on March 6 after playing in all 64 regular season games the team has played over the last four seasons. Robey-Coleman had 167 tackles, five sacks, three interceptions, two touchdowns and two forced fumbles for Buffalo over that span.

Robey-Coleman usually worked out of the slot as a well-named member of the nickel packages for the Bills. He’ll join Trumaine Johnson, Kayvon Webster and E.J. Gaines as leading candidates for time at corner in the Rams secondary this year.