Report: Aaron Rodgers and Olivia Munn break up

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 7, 2017, 9:07 AM EDT

The next time Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has a bad game, the unnamed agents are going to have to find someone else to blame.

According to People Magazine, Rodgers and actress-girlfriend Olivia Munn have split up after three years.

“They have amicably ended their relationship of three years,” a source told People, saying the couple “remains close friends and wish nothing but the best for each other moving forward.”

(Gee, the unnamed sources in Hollywood are just as transparent and full of it as the ones in football when it comes to “mutual partings.”)

While the personal life of a football player wouldn’t ordinarily rise to the level of news, Munn was never bashful about making herself part of the show in Green Bay, and her reaction to being named as a potential detriment to Rodgers’ play underscored that. She called out ESPN.com’s Rob Demovsky in 2015 for repeating the suggestion of an agent that dips in play generally lead to questions about off-field drama in a players’ life.

Of course, having his private affairs dragged through the entertainment media (and thus, the football media #selfawareness) probably won’t do much to help with Rodgers’ reluctance to open up about other things, including the persistent questions about his relationship with his family.

In fact, it kind of makes us nostalgic for the days when the most awkward questions for him were about his relationship with Brett Favre.