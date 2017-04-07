 Skip to content

Report: Aaron Rodgers and Olivia Munn break up

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 7, 2017, 9:07 AM EDT
The next time Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has a bad game, the unnamed agents are going to have to find someone else to blame.

According to People Magazine, Rodgers and actress-girlfriend Olivia Munn have split up after three years.

“They have amicably ended their relationship of three years,” a source told People, saying the couple “remains close friends and wish nothing but the best for each other moving forward.”

(Gee, the unnamed sources in Hollywood are just as transparent and full of it as the ones in football when it comes to “mutual partings.”)

While the personal life of a football player wouldn’t ordinarily rise to the level of news, Munn was never bashful about making herself part of the show in Green Bay, and her reaction to being named as a potential detriment to Rodgers’ play underscored that. She called out ESPN.com’s Rob Demovsky in 2015 for repeating the suggestion of an agent that dips in play generally lead to questions about off-field drama in a players’ life.

Of course, having his private affairs dragged through the entertainment media (and thus, the football media #selfawareness) probably won’t do much to help with Rodgers’ reluctance to open up about other things, including the persistent questions about his relationship with his family.

In fact, it kind of makes us nostalgic for the days when the most awkward questions for him were about his relationship with Brett Favre.

31 Responses to “Report: Aaron Rodgers and Olivia Munn break up”
  1. thatdamnsasquatch says: Apr 7, 2017 9:10 AM

    Was the contract up?

  2. hukdeep says: Apr 7, 2017 9:12 AM

    “I just can’t quit you Clay”

  3. ducks4remi says: Apr 7, 2017 9:13 AM

    Viking fans’ worst nightmare. He is going to be lights out this year!

  4. JustJim says: Apr 7, 2017 9:14 AM

    Who gives a damn about either of them ??!!

  5. 250dollarnflowner says: Apr 7, 2017 9:14 AM

    i guess she got tired of playing the part.

  6. 250dollarnflowner says: Apr 7, 2017 9:15 AM

    3 years is a long time for any actor to play a character. Frankly, i’m surprised she lasted as long as she did!

  7. wib22 says: Apr 7, 2017 9:15 AM

    Damn, now he has no family left to talk to.

  8. MCxShow says: Apr 7, 2017 9:17 AM

    Thank god…maybe they can finally get back to the super bowl now…no more munnday morning qb

  9. tjacks7 says: Apr 7, 2017 9:20 AM

    The charade is finally over. Congrats, Aaron.

  10. codytha035 says: Apr 7, 2017 9:21 AM

    this can only be seen as bad news for the rest of the NFC. A more focused, vengeful Rodgers could throw for 50 TDs this season. Yikes

  11. np1985 says: Apr 7, 2017 9:27 AM

    Curious to see who the next beard is…

  12. lewsblues says: Apr 7, 2017 9:27 AM

    I’ll bet he threw a golf club through the living room window ….

  13. eatme2259 says: Apr 7, 2017 9:33 AM

    When they went dancing Olivia tired of leading

  14. vikingsftw says: Apr 7, 2017 9:34 AM

    He will come out of the closest this year .. book it.

  15. clssylssy says: Apr 7, 2017 9:35 AM

    This guy is already in a relationship with his ego and I’m sure that makes it difficult to have any kind of healthy relationship outside of that primary one. It says a lot when you don’t even include family in “your world”!

  16. bobsacamano2 says: Apr 7, 2017 9:36 AM

    You commenters are terrible. But, I laughed.

  17. magebfd says: Apr 7, 2017 9:37 AM

    sorry aaron, but she is 100% my problem now. you can focus on football, and ill focus on her ass.

  18. factschecker says: Apr 7, 2017 9:37 AM

    It’s really Munn of my business.

  19. kneedragr says: Apr 7, 2017 9:38 AM

    This should be good. Cant wait to see what guy she picks to make him jealous, and eventually question his masculinity on the talk show circuit.

  20. tdshouldbeinthehall says: Apr 7, 2017 9:39 AM

    You can tell by that picture that she is one of those hot crazy chics.

  21. fartweasel says: Apr 7, 2017 9:39 AM

    She finally got tired of Erin wearing her thongs on game day.

  22. touchdownelvis says: Apr 7, 2017 9:40 AM

    I’m just here for the comments from Vikings fans, really. This should be fun.

  23. wib22 says: Apr 7, 2017 9:41 AM

    THE VIKINGS HAVE WON ZERO CHAMPIONSHIPS

    ZERO

  24. scoops1 says: Apr 7, 2017 9:43 AM

    Skip Bayless sliding into Olivia’s DMs in 3…2…..1

  25. mrgschwind says: Apr 7, 2017 9:44 AM

    I’m going to miss their YouTube videos.

  26. sellingadream says: Apr 7, 2017 9:44 AM

    Who?

  27. magnumpimustache says: Apr 7, 2017 9:44 AM

    It was a good cover while it lasted

  28. azcardsfan3 says: Apr 7, 2017 9:45 AM

    Well, I am sure Rosie will treat him ok. I am sure he will get a good grip on it for the future.

  29. theauger says: Apr 7, 2017 9:47 AM

    Looks like she got tire of that role. She wants a more serious acting gig now.

  30. george1859 says: Apr 7, 2017 9:48 AM

    The horror…the horror….

  31. byHim4u says: Apr 7, 2017 9:50 AM

    I was looking at that picture above and boy does she look mad…

    My sense is; and I may be completely wrong but I’m thinking that after 3 years of dating she wanted to be a wife and he still wasn’t ready.

    Understanding that it’s so much different for a woman than it is for us. First of all, marriage is something that they dream about since they’re little girls, secondly, for biological reproductive reasons, they have a specific window before their eggs start to deteriorate and their chances to conceive start to dwindle.

    (If) this was the reason that they broke up, I can dig it. If you still ain’t trying to wife her up after 3 years, let her go find someone who does.

  32. cheeseisfattening says: Apr 7, 2017 9:52 AM

    Somewhere Kevin Lanflisi is smiling.

