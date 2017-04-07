Report: Trade talks were Richard Sherman’s idea

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 7, 2017, 12:57 PM EDT

While it’s still a bit surprising, there are at least ways to justify the Seahawks wanting to trade cornerback Richard Sherman — such as the financial flexibility and need to get younger that a deal would provide.

But what’s not expected was that Sherman may have been the one who started it.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Sherman “initiated” the trade talks, and the Seahawks were merely trying to accommodate the star corner by making some calls.

The evidence of strain in the relationship showed up last year, but none of the incidents seemed to rise to the level of causing a divorce.

If Sherman’s sufficiently disillusioned with what’s going on in Seattle, perhaps he’s trying to stay in front of the posse by suggesting a deal. So far, he’s not said anything inflammatory, insisting there was “no bad blood.”

But if he’s the one beating the drum for a deal, he might have been underselling things.