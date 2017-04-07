Richard Sherman is involved in trade effort, wants to go to a contender

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 7, 2017, 8:16 AM EDT

Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman is participating in the effort to move on and move out from Seattle, but he doesn’t just want to go anywhere.

That’s the word from Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, who said on PFT Live that Sherman is involved in the trade effort, but he’s looking to play for a contender and wouldn’t cooperate with trade talks if the talks are with a bad team.

“Richard Sherman is talking to some people,” Salguero said. “He wants to play in Super Bowls or have a chance to compete in Super Bowls, so he has some degree of leverage as to where this train goes.”

Despite Sherman’s willingness to participate in trade talks, Salguero expects him to remain a Seahawk because he expects the Seahawks to demand more in a trade than any team will offer.

“I don’t think it’s going to happen because they want a mint for Richard Sherman,” Salguero said.

Still, if it does happen, Sherman will be on board. At least if he’s going to a team where he thinks he can get another ring.