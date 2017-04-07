Tebow shrugs off home run as “just one day”

Posted by Mike Florio on April 7, 2017, 1:48 PM EDT

The headline was Tim Tebow’s two-run opposite-field homer in his first minor-league at bat, an outcome he didn’t even realize until after he’d arrived running at second base, stopped, and then began the trot to third and home.

After the game, which also included three strike outs in four subsequent at bats from the former NFL quarterback, Tebow was pragmatic.

“I know so many people want to sensationalize it,” Tebow said, via USA Today. “But for me, it was just one day. One opportunity – the first of a lot of games.

“It’s never as good as it seems. It’s never as bad as it seems, right? You can go from a first at-bat home run to striking out. Don’t get caught up in the little things, the things people are saying when I leave here, and social media, or whatever y’all write. No offense, but I won’t read it.”

The 8,412 fans who showed up for the game didn’t need to read about it. They witnessed the home run, along with the four subsequent failures to get a hit. But they’ll remember the home run, in the same way that football fans remember the touchdowns and not the various others passes that skip, bounce, or sail over the heads of their intended targets.