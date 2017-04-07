Washington adds offensive lineman John Kling

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on April 7, 2017, 1:57 AM EDT

The Washington Redskins have added a former Arena Football League offensive lineman to their roster.

The team signed John Kling on Thursday. The 6-foot-8 offensive lineman went undrafted last year out of the University of Buffalo before signing with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent. He appeared in just one preseason game for the Bears and was released by the team at the end of August.

Kling later signed to the practice squad of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the Canadian Football League and later signed with the Philadelphia Soul of the Arena Football League.

Kling played both tackle positions during his time at Buffalo.