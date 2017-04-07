Ziggy Ansah: Contract extension talks “would be great”

Posted by Josh Alper on April 7, 2017, 4:18 PM EDT

Defensive end Ziggy Ansah is heading into the final year of his contract with the Lions and hasn’t started talking with the team about an extension that would ensure 2017 isn’t his final year in Detroit.

He would be happy to change that whenever the team is willing to join him and his representatives at the negotiating table. Carlos Monarrez of the Detroit Free Press caught up with Ansah at the Tigers’ home opener on Friday and Ansah said he was in favor of opening up contract talks.

“That would be great,” Ansah said.

Ansah said he was just looking forward to the season when asked if a new deal was a priority for him at this point in the offseason and there could be some benefit to him from playing out the year without a deal. Ansah had just two sacks in 2016 after posting 30 over his first three years in Detroit and a return to the earlier numbers could set him up for a bigger payday when he does sign his second NFL contract.