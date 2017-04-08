Eagles lose Beau Allen to injury, likely surgery

Posted by Michael Gehlken on April 8, 2017, 6:29 PM EDT

Beau Allen is considered a valuable rotational player on the Eagles’ defensive line.

His availability for the 2017 season now appears in question.

The fourth-year veteran reportedly suffered an injury to his chest/pectoral area when working out Thursday. He is expected to undergo surgery, according to Zach Berman of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

This is an obvious blow to the Eagles, who just upgraded their defensive line Tuesday when acquiring Tim Jernigan via a trade from the Ravens. Those were simpler times, back when Timmy Jernigan preferring to go by Tim was the most notable related development.

Based on the report, the exact nature of Allen’s injury is unclear. Should he have suffered a torn pectoral, of course, his status for the year would be jeopardized. The 327-pound defensive tackle likely would begin the season on the Physically Unable to Perform List and then work toward a possible mid-to-late season return.

The Eagles declined comment, Berman reported.

Allen, 25, started three games and played a career-high 412 defensive snaps in 2016, totaling 29 tackles, half a sack and one fumble recovery. He’s been active each game of his NFL career and reportedly was a candidate for an extension.

Philadelphia drafted him in the 2014 seventh round out of Wisconsin.