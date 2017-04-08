Eddie Lacy postpones his garage sale

Posted by Mike Florio on April 8, 2017, 9:46 AM EDT

Those of you who were waiting for a chance to purchase one or more Eddie Lacy tchotchkes will have to keep waiting.

Via the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, Lacy has delayed his garage sale from April 7 and 8 to May 5 and 6, tentatively. A flight postponement apparently prompted the decision to move the event.

Lacy, who signed last month with the Seahawks, plans to sell his extra stuff (i.e., stuff he’d otherwise throw away) and to donate the money to charity. The specific identity of the stuff he’ll be selling isn’t known.

“Caution…ya won’t find any Fine China, Gucci sneaks or flat screens, I’m pretty simple,” Lacy said recently. “Just raising a few bucks for a good cause.”

The proceeds will go to Freedom House, a Green Bay facility that gives emergency housing and other services to families in need. It sounds like a very good cause, so here’s the link to make a donation, if so motivated while reflecting on your own good fortunes and realizing that plenty out there aren’t as lucky.