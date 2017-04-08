J.R. Sweezy’s new deal not as good as his old one

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 8, 2017, 7:47 PM EDT

After missing 2016 with an injury, Bucs guard J.R. Sweezy has recently agreed to a restructured deal — one that isn’t as good as his old one.

A previous ESPN report indicating that Sweezy had the opportunity to make more money was incorrect. PFT has confirmed that the deal gives the Bucs more protection if Sweezy is injured again, but the deal doesn’t get Sweezy anything more even if he plays every game.

After playing his first four NFL seasons for the Seahawks, Sweezy signed a five-year, $32.5 million contract with the Buccaneers in March of 2016. But he underwent back surgery shortly afterward and didn’t play for the Bucs at all last year.

The Bucs are expecting him to play this season, but if he doesn’t, the newly restructured deal means they won’t have to pay him as much as they would have under his old deal.