Raiders need Marshawn more than he needs them

The sputtering Marshawn Lynch unretirement has yet to become finalized, for reasons neither known nor apparent. Three weeks ago, when his return to football as a member of the Raiders seemed imminent, the situation quickly fell silent. Earlier this week, after the Raiders received permission to meet with Lynch and the Seahawks suggested that the separation of Lynch from the reserve/retired list will go smoothly, things quickly became quiet again.
If the Seahawks aren’t trying to get the Raiders to surrender a draft pick for Lynch, why hasn’t Lynch officially returned?
For starters, the offseason program doesn’t begin for another nine days, so there’s still time to get this resolved in time for Lynch to join his teammates at the outset of the lifting and conditioning sessions. Then there’s Lynch’s predictable unpredictability, which routinely prompts him to do the opposite of whatever he’s expected to do.
But what about the basic reality that Lynch has leverage? His current contract with the Seahawks would pay him $9 million in 2017. While the running back market suggests that the Raiders should pay a lot less than that, Lynch will be much more than a running back.
He’ll be an elixir that makes fans in Oakland not focus on the not-too-distant future and instead the 2017 Raiders. With Marshawn in silver and black, who cares about 2020 or 2019 or even 2018, any of which could become the first year of the team’s second non-Oakland stint?
The potential move already is capturing the imagination of one Raiders fan with a unique connection to Marshawn. Delisa Lynch, Marshawn’s mother, recently mused about the possibility of her son playing for her team.
“The town is buzzing and [if] everybody is loving it, then I am too,” Delisa Lynch recently told SiriusXM NFL Radio.
Marshawn should be loving it, too. He has proven to be a very shrewd businessperson, and he surely realizes the Raiders currently need him more than he needs them. Which means that, if they want him both to move the chains and remove (at least for one season) the foul taste from the mouths of all Raiders fans in Oakland, the Raiders need to be ready to pay accordingly.
Why don’t they just sign Blount?
Actually, unless you know his personal financial situation, you have no idea how much he does or doesn’t need the Raiders. I know he has a contract with Seattle for $9M, but it’s pretty obvious they have no intention of paying it.
I of course would welcome Lynch to the Raiders, but with Peterson and Blount still available, as well as a whole slew of RB available in the draft, the Raiders don’t need him anymore than he needs them. He could certainly help the Raiders and he wants to play for his hometown team so it’s really just a good situation for both parties and should go smoothly if it’s meant to be.
I don’t see how the Raider “need” Lynch at all, RB’s aren’t that hard to find.
He’s always wanted to be a Raider and that’s fine, but you have to keep some perspective.
I could totally see lynch playing for the vet minimum.
How cool would that be?
Even I couldn’t hate the Raiders if Marshawn Lynch was on that team. I couldn’t go against Town Biz.
But if he wants to be great he needs to do it the 49er way. Call Roger Craig and tell him to train you in the off season and you’ll be ready for greatness.
Reggie McKenzie really likes DeAndre Washington and Jalen Richard. Lynch would be used rotationaly and as a goalline/short yardage back. While the people who actualy live in Oakland may be excited, the majority of Raider fans travel to the games from all over the East Bay. Those fans are generally indiferent as to whether Lynch signs or not.
No, nobody needs the Raiders or Marshawn Lynch. There, fixed it for you. Just suck baby.
Blount could work for the Raiders but he is a head case. Peterson would not be a good choice, Raiders run out of Shotgun like 70% of the time, Peterson is a I formation hand off back, can’t catch, wouldn’t work with the Raiders offense.
. . . . They need him more until they don’t. They should look to draft a runner.
“Sputtering”?
Sounds like any other routine NFL transaction which takes time to work out the many details.