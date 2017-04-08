Ravens complete reunion with Lardarius Webb

Posted by Michael Gehlken on April 8, 2017, 7:06 PM EDT

In March, the Ravens released safety Lardarius Webb when the numbers didn’t work.

They agreed to re-sign him Saturday when they did.

The veteran is back with his briefly-former team, reaching a three-year contract that, at a potential value of up to $10.5 million, is less pricey than his previous deal, per multiple reports. He is expected to be active in sub-packages, working as an extra defensive back. Eric Weddle and March signing Tony Jefferson are slated to start.

It was reported Thursday that a deal appeared imminent.

Now, it’s done.

Webb is entering the eighth season of his NFL career, all of which he’s spent in Baltimore. Sixteen of his 83 starts came last year when totaling 73 tackles, one sack and an interception.