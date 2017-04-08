Report: Falcons, Desmond Trufant agree to five-year contract

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 8, 2017, 7:54 AM EDT

A month ago the Falcons and cornerback Desmond Trufant were confident they’d work out a long-term contract extension, and now they have.

Jordan Schultz of the Huffington Post reports that Trufant has agreed to a five-year deal to remain in Atlanta.

According to the report, the total value of the contract is $69 million, with $42 million guaranteed. That would put it slightly below the deal cornerback Josh Norman got in Washington last year, when he signed for five years and $75 million, with $50 million guaranteed.

The Falcons had the 26-year-old Trufant under contract for $8.026 million this season, which is the fifth-year option on his rookie deal as the Falcons’ first-round pick in 2013. But the team said signing Trufant was the top offseason priority, and now that deal is done.