Romo to be a “Maverick for a Day”

Posted by Mike Florio on April 8, 2017, 2:51 PM EDT

Maybe Tony Romo wouldn’t use the “R” word last week because he has one game left. In a different sport.

Via Marc Stein of ESPN.com, the former Cowboys quarterback will attend Tuesday’s regular-season home finale of the Dallas Mavericks — and he’ll wear a uniform and sit on the bench.

Romo won’t play, unfortunately. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Romo will participate in all pregame workouts, layup lines, etc.

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban recently has been hinting at the addition of a “pass-first point guard.” Per Stein, Cuban was referring to Romo.

The Mavericks won’t make it to the playoffs for only the second time in Cuban’s 17 full seasons as the team’s owner.