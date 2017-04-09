Adrian Peterson worked out for the Patriots during visit

Posted by Mike Florio on April 9, 2017, 1:12 PM EDT

That visit by Adrian Peterson to New England six days ago wasn’t just a visit. Via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, the future Hall of Fame running back worked out for the Patriots, too.

The team put Peterson through tests and drills, because (as Reiss writes) “they wanted to see [him] work.”

Reiss suggest that this “thwarts the theory” that coach Bill Belichick was “doing a favor for someone.” (Our view — or at least mine — was that they were sending a message to LeGarrette Blount.) It’s also fair to view the full-blown workout as an effort to make it look like it was something more than perfunctory, cementing the notion that the Patriots are truly interested in Peterson. So if the Patriots are truly interested in Peterson, then other teams should be truly interested in Peterson. Because the key to success as an NFL franchise is to do things like the Patriots.

Which is true. It’s just not so easy to replicate.

The former Viking has visited the Seahawks and Patriots. This week, he’ll meet with the Saints.

I still think he’ll eventually end up with the Packers.